Objective Corp (ASX:OCL) Price Target Increased by 5.15% to 14.19

The average one-year price target for Objective Corp (ASX:OCL) has been revised to 14.19 / share. This is an increase of 5.15% from the prior estimate of 13.49 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 15.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.00% from the latest reported closing price of 10.51 / share.

Objective Corp Maintains 1.27% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.27%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.61. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.93%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Objective Corp. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCL is 0.01%, a decrease of 9.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.25% to 469K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 124K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares, representing an increase of 11.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCL by 19.12% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 99K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing an increase of 7.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCL by 6.28% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 40K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 64.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCL by 185.82% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 37K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 28K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 27.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCL by 41.21% over the last quarter.

