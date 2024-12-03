News & Insights

Stocks

Obiz SA Reports Robust Growth and Market Expansion

December 03, 2024 — 12:34 pm EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Obiz SA (FR:ALBIZ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Obiz SA, a leader in responsible relational marketing, reported significant financial growth in 2023 with a turnover of €83.1 million and a 108% increase. The company operates in 65 countries and serves millions of beneficiaries through its extensive network of partners. Obiz’s innovative approach and strategic partnerships continue to strengthen its market position.

For further insights into FR:ALBIZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.