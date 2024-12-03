Obiz SA Reports Robust Growth and Market Expansion

Obiz SA (FR:ALBIZ) has released an update.

Obiz SA, a leader in responsible relational marketing, reported significant financial growth in 2023 with a turnover of €83.1 million and a 108% increase. The company operates in 65 countries and serves millions of beneficiaries through its extensive network of partners. Obiz’s innovative approach and strategic partnerships continue to strengthen its market position.

