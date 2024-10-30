News & Insights

Obiz SA Leads Growth in Media & Telecommunications

October 30, 2024 — 01:35 pm EDT

Obiz SA (FR:ALBIZ) has released an update.

Obiz SA has achieved remarkable growth, securing the top spot in the Media & Telecommunications sector and 4th place nationally in the Financial Times’ ‘Europe’s Long Term Growth Champions’ ranking. With a turnover multiplied by over 150 from 2013 to 2023, Obiz ranks 20th among Europe’s most successful long-term companies, showcasing its commitment to sustainable growth and financial performance. The company’s innovative marketing solutions and extensive network have propelled its impressive market presence and profitability.

