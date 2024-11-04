News & Insights

Obiz SA Boosts ESG Rating and Financial Performance

November 04, 2024 — 12:38 pm EST

Obiz SA (FR:ALBIZ) has released an update.

Obiz SA has achieved a significant improvement in its ESG rating for the 2023 fiscal year, scoring 73 out of 100, which is 18 points above the average for comparable companies. This improvement has resulted in a 0.10% interest rate bonus on its ‘PACT’ impact loan with Arkéa Banque, reflecting Obiz’s commitment to sustainability and value creation. The company has experienced strong growth, with a 108% increase in turnover and a doubling of its gross margin.

