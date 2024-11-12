Obiz SA Achieves Significant Growth Through Strategic Expansions

Obiz SA (FR:ALBIZ) has released an update.

Obiz SA, a leading digital platform for responsible relationship marketing, has reported remarkable growth in 2024 with proforma revenue exceeding €125 million, up from over €100 million in 2023. The company has achieved this through strategic partnerships, expansion of their loyalty programs across various sectors, and the acquisition of HA PLUS PME, enhancing their negotiating power and profitability. Obiz’s efforts to strengthen their tourism and health sector offerings have further cemented their position as a leader in the loyalty market.

