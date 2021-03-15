Markets
OBITX Appoints Eric Jaffe As CEO, Effective Immediately

(RTTNews) - OBITX, Inc., (OBTX), a software developer specializing in blockchain technologies, announced on Monday the appointment of Eric Jaffe as the Chief Executive Officer or CEO with immediate effect. After Jaffe assumes charge, former Interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer Michael Hawkins will continue as the Chairman and CFO.

In his new role, Jaffe's main priority will be the global expansion of the company's services and operations, along with developing OBITX Venture's merger and acquisition concept.

Jaffe has years of experience in business management with main focus on manufacturing, legal, non-profit, blockchain and technology industries.

Eric Jaffe and board member Mark Gilroy will oversee the company's sponsored role in the Cayman Islands-headquartered Special Purpose Acquisition Company, Everything Blockchain.

