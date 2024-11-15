OBIC Co. Reports Strong First Half Financial Growth

OBIC Co ( (OBIIF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information OBIC Co presented to its investors.

OBIC Co., Ltd., a prominent player in the technology sector, specializes in providing comprehensive software solutions and IT services, with its operations based in Japan. The company recently reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, showcasing a solid performance in various key metrics.

OBIC Co. experienced a notable increase in its financial performance for the first half of the fiscal year, with net sales rising by 6.9% to ¥59,173 million, and operating profit seeing a 9.2% growth to ¥38,629 million. The company’s profit attributable to owners of the parent rose by 12.9% compared to the same period last year, reaching ¥32,059 million. This growth was complemented by a significant increase in basic earnings per share, which rose from ¥64.04 to ¥72.88, reflecting the company’s robust financial health and operational efficiency.

Key financial highlights include a total asset increase to ¥472,212 million as of September 30, 2024, with shareholders’ equity growing to ¥342,270 million, enhancing the equity-to-asset ratio to 87.4%. Moreover, OBIC Co. implemented a 5-for-1 share split on October 1, 2024, aimed at increasing liquidity and making the shares more accessible to a broader range of investors. The company has also announced a forecast for net sales to reach ¥122,800 million by the end of the fiscal year 2025, projecting a 10% year-on-year growth.

Looking ahead, OBIC Co. remains optimistic about its future growth, maintaining its previously announced earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. With a strategic focus on enhancing its service offerings and expanding market reach, the company aims to sustain its upward trajectory in a competitive industry landscape.

