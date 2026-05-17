This Obesity Drug Stock Has Jumped 60% as Phase 3 Plans Advance. A Fund Just Sold $4.7 Million

Key Points

HighVista Strategies sold 69,092 shares of Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter; the estimated transaction value was $4.73 million based on quarterly average prices.

The quarter-end position value declined by $7.45 million, reflecting both trade activity and stock price changes.

The trade represented 1.31% of the fund’s reportable U.S. equity AUM.

The post-trade holding stood at 123,909 shares valued at $5.97 million.

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HighVista Strategies sold 69,092 shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) in the first quarter, an estimated $4.73 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, per the May 15, 2026 SEC filing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, HighVista Strategies reduced its holding in Structure Therapeutics by 69,092 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $4.73 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The position’s quarter-end value decreased by $7.45 million, a figure that incorporates both the share sale and market price fluctuations.

What else to know

This was a sell; post-trade, the Structure Therapeutics stake represents 1.6491% of HighVista’s reportable U.S. equity AUM

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:DBC: $30.61 million (8.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:ABVX: $12.61 million (3.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:PRAX: $8.48 million (2.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:COGT: $7.58 million (2.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:SYRE: $7.38 million (2.0% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, shares of Structure Therapeutics were priced at $39.84, up about 60% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 25% gain in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-14) $39.84 Market Capitalization $2.8 billion Net Income (TTM) ($141.2 million) One-Year Price Change 60%

Company Snapshot

Structure Therapeutics develops oral therapeutics targeting chronic diseases, with lead candidate GSBR-1290 for type-2 diabetes and obesity, and additional pipeline assets for pulmonary and cardiovascular indications.

The company operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical business model focused on proprietary research, development, and out-licensing or commercialization of novel small molecule drugs targeting G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs).

It targets healthcare providers, biopharma partners, and patients with unmet medical needs in metabolic, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disease segments.

Structure Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative oral small molecule therapeutics for chronic diseases with significant unmet need. The company's strategy leverages expertise in GPCR biology to advance a pipeline of differentiated oral therapeutics for chronic diseases. With a focus on metabolic and pulmonary indications, Structure Therapeutics seeks to establish a competitive edge through proprietary drug design and a robust clinical development program.

What this transaction means for investors

Structure Therapeutics shares have climbed about 60% over the past year as investors piled into companies developing next-generation GLP-1 therapies, especially oral alternatives to injectable weight-loss drugs. With that kind of run, it doesn’t seem surprising for a fund to consider rebalancing.



For its part, the company has continued delivering strong clinical updates. Earlier this month, Structure reported Phase 2 data showing up to 16.3% placebo-adjusted weight loss at 44 weeks for oral obesity candidate aleniglipron, which management said compares favorably with injectable GLP-1 therapies. The company also said it received positive end-of-Phase 2 FDA feedback and remains on track to launch Phase 3 trials in the third quarter.



Separately, Structure ended March with roughly $1.5 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, which management says should fund operations through the end of 2028.



Ultimately, the key question is whether oral GLP-1 drugs can carve out a meaningful slice of a market currently dominated by injectable therapies. High expectations are already baked into many obesity stocks, but Structure’s growing clinical data package suggests the company remains one of the more serious contenders in the space.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.