Oberoi Realty (NSEI:OBEROIRLTY) Price Target Increased by 6.65% to 1,285.48

The average one-year price target for Oberoi Realty (NSEI:OBEROIRLTY) has been revised to 1,285.48 / share. This is an increase of 6.65% from the prior estimate of 1,205.33 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 757.50 to a high of 1,624.35 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.75% from the latest reported closing price of 1,378.50 / share.

Oberoi Realty Maintains 0.29% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.29%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oberoi Realty. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OBEROIRLTY is 0.42%, an increase of 3.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.05% to 632K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

INDAX - ALPS holds 243K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 330K shares, representing a decrease of 35.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBEROIRLTY by 19.13% over the last quarter.

MPASX - MassMutual Premier Strategic Emerging Markets Fund holds 79K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing a decrease of 5.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBEROIRLTY by 27.13% over the last quarter.

NGREX - Northern Global Real Estate Index Fund holds 70K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TEMUX - Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 44K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing a decrease of 25.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBEROIRLTY by 18.57% over the last quarter.

MML Series Investment Fund II - MML Strategic Emerging Markets Fund Class II holds 36K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.