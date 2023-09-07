OBEROI REALTY (NSE:OBEROIRLTY) Price Target Increased by 7.60% to 1,115.92

The average one-year price target for OBEROI REALTY (NSE:OBEROIRLTY) has been revised to 1,115.92 / share. This is an increase of 7.60% from the prior estimate of 1,037.07 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 757.50 to a high of 1,465.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.65% from the latest reported closing price of 1,097.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in OBEROI REALTY. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OBEROIRLTY is 0.25%, an increase of 13.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.76% to 29,045K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 16,504K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,125K shares, representing an increase of 8.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBEROIRLTY by 24.49% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,671K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,661K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBEROIRLTY by 16.55% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,556K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,052K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 963K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,160K shares, representing a decrease of 20.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBEROIRLTY by 3.45% over the last quarter.

