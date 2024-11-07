OBDC's Q3 Earnings Miss on Higher Expenses, Investment Income Up

Blue Owl Capital Corporation OBDC reported third-quarter 2024 earnings per share (EPS) of 47 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line declined by 2 cents from a year ago.

The total investment income of Blue Owl Capital amounted to $406.03 million, which increased 1.8% year over year. Also, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6%.

Blue Owl Capital’s weak third-quarter earnings were due to higher expenses and lower interest income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments. The negatives were partially offset by higher investment income from controlled, affiliated investments.

OBDC’s Q3 Update

Net investment income decreased 2.7% year over year to $184.9 million. Also, the metric missed our estimate of $188.9 million. Total new investment commitments (net of sell-downs) were $1.2 billion across 23 new portfolio companies and 14 existing ones.

Blue Owl Capital ended the third quarter with investments in 219 portfolio companies, backed with an aggregate fair value of $13.4 billion. Based on the fair value, the average investment size in each portfolio company was $61.4 million as of Sept. 30, 2024.

Total expenses increased 5.5% from the year-ago period to $217.6 million in the third quarter. The metric was higher than our estimate of $208.9 million, primarily due to higher interest expenses, management fees and other G&A expenses.

The company recorded a net income of $135.4 million in the third quarter compared with $206.9 million in the year-ago period.

Financial Update (as of Sept. 30, 2024)

Blue Owl Capital exited the third quarter with a cash balance of $481.3 million, which declined from $658.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2023. Total assets of $14.09 billion rose from $13.51 billion at 2023-end.

Debt was $7.74 billion, up from $7.08 billion at 2023-end. Blue Owl Capital had $1.6 billion of undrawn capacity under its credit facilities. At the third-quarter end, net debt to equity was 1.23X.

Net cash used in operating activities in the first nine months of 2024 was $285.74 million against the prior-year operating cash flow figure of $721.75 million.

Dividend & Repurchase Update

The board of directors at Blue Owl Capital declared a fourth-quarter 2024 dividend of 37 cents per share, to be paid on or before Jan. 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of Dec. 31, 2024. It also provided a third-quarter 2024 supplemental dividend of 5 cents per share.

Blue Owl Capital’s board earlier approved a new share repurchase plan for 2024, under which the company may purchase shares up to $150 million. It did not make share repurchases under this program in the third quarter.

