OBDC to Report Q4 Earnings: Can Revenue Growth Offset Higher Costs?

Blue Owl Capital Corporation OBDC is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 18, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at 35 cents per share, and the same for revenues is pinned at $446.15 million.

The fourth-quarter earnings estimate has remained stable over the past 60 days. The bottom-line projection indicates a 25.5% year-over-year decrease. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues suggests year-over-year growth of 13.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For full-year 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.85 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 15.8%. The consensus estimate for 2025 earnings per share is pinned at $1.52, implying a fall of 20% from the prior-year reported figure.

Blue Owl Capital's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters, met once and missed twice, delivering an average negative surprise of 3.6%.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation Price and Consensus

Blue Owl Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Blue Owl Capital Corporation Quote

Q4 Earnings Whispers for OBDC

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for the company this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

OBDC has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

What’s Shaping OBDC’s Q4 Results?

The consensus estimate for non-controlled, non-affiliated interest income suggests 16.3% year-over-year growth, while our model projects a 19.8% year-over-year increase.

Our model suggests 11.6% year-over-year growth for total non-controlled investment income from non-affiliated investments, whereas the Zacks Consensus Estimate calls for an 8.9% year-over-year increase.

Both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our model estimate imply a 39% year-over-year decline in total non-controlled investment income from affiliated investments.

Our model estimate for adjusted net investment income calls for 1.2% year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter.

Our model projects an increase in total operating expenses for the fourth quarter, primarily due to higher management fees and interest expenses. We estimate total operating expenses to be $260.7 million in the to-be-reported quarter, reflecting 24.3% year-over-year growth.

How Are Peers Placed?

Major peers SLR Investment Corp. SLRC, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund BXSL and FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK are set to report earnings, offering insights into industry trends and sector performance.

SLR Investment has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3, making an earnings beat uncertain. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SLR Investment’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 40 cents, which has remained unchanged over the past week. The consensus estimate for revenues is pinned at $55 million, suggesting a 1% year-over-year decrease.

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Blackstone Secured as it has an Earnings ESP of +0.76% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Blackstone’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 79 cents, which has remained stable over the past week. The consensus estimate for revenues is pinned at $ 358.9 million, suggesting a 1.7% year-over-year jump.

FS KKR Capital has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3, making an earnings beat uncertain. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FS KKR Capital’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 55 cents, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for revenues is pinned at $361.3 million, suggesting a 11.2% year-over-year decline.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.