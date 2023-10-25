OBDC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (Symbol: OBDC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.29, changing hands as low as $13.20 per share. Blue Owl Capital Corporation shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OBDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, OBDC's low point in its 52 week range is $11.31 per share, with $14.3199 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.29.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TRIP
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding OAS
SUPX Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.