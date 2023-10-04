OBDC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (Symbol: OBDC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.17, changing hands as low as $13.04 per share. Blue Owl Capital Corporation shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OBDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OBDC's low point in its 52 week range is $10.29 per share, with $14.3199 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.11.

