OBC Group Recalls Nuez De La India Seeds, Capsules

(RTTNews) - Miami, Florida-based OBC Group Corp. is recalling its NUT DIET MAX Nuez de la India Seeds and Capsules citing possible health risk, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

According to the agency, the products appear to be Thevetia peruviana, or yellow oleander, of which all parts are known to contain cardiac glycosides that are highly toxic to humans and animals.

The product NUEZ DE LA INDIA Seeds was distributed online through Amazon and eBay, while capsules were distributed online through Walmart and eBay. The Seeds comes in a 2-ounce clear bag, and capsules come in an amber bottle with 30 capsules.

The recall was initiated following sampling conducted by the FDA, which noted that ingestion of yellow oleander can cause neurologic, gastrointestinal, and cardiovascular adverse health effects that may be severe, or even fatal. They may experience symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, dizziness, diarrhea, abdominal pain, cardiac changes, dysrhythmia, and more.

However, no illnesses have been reported related to the recalled product to date.

Consumers who purchased Nuez de la India seeds and capsules with the brand NUT DIET MAX are urged not to consume the products and to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

In late August, Todorganic, Inc. called back its Nuez de la India Seeds citing toxic presence as the seeds appear to be yellow oleander.

