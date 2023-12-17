Obayashi (OBYCF) Price Target Increased by 26.79% to 9.02

The average one-year price target for Obayashi (OTC:OBYCF) has been revised to 9.02 / share. This is an increase of 26.79% from the prior estimate of 7.11 dated March 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.58 to a high of 13.54 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.24% from the latest reported closing price of 8.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in Obayashi. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 6.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OBYCF is 0.09%, an increase of 1.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.90% to 63,422K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,991K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,892K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBYCF by 6.53% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,382K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,310K shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBYCF by 7.75% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,463K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,388K shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBYCF by 9.83% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 2,533K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,118K shares, representing an increase of 16.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBYCF by 8.33% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Dfa International Value Series holds 2,272K shares. No change in the last quarter.

