Obayashi (OBYCF) Price Target Increased by 18.73% to 20.71

The average one-year price target for Obayashi (OTCPK:OBYCF) has been revised to $20.71 / share. This is an increase of 18.73% from the prior estimate of $17.45 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.87 to a high of $24.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 82.65% from the latest reported closing price of $11.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 255 funds or institutions reporting positions in Obayashi. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OBYCF is 0.13%, an increase of 0.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.02% to 64,720K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,573K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,570K shares , representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBYCF by 11.74% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,940K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,900K shares , representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBYCF by 0.97% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,299K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,245K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBYCF by 9.18% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 2,407K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,364K shares , representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBYCF by 4.04% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,227K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,194K shares , representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBYCF by 7.40% over the last quarter.

