Obama, Biden, Netanyahu, Musk: Here’s a List of Every Hacked Twitter Account
Twitter melted down Wednesday as the accounts of former President Barack Obama, presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, Kanye West, Elon Musk, prominent crypto Twitter figures, exchanges and others with verified accounts were hacked. Hereâs a growing list of the victims:
People
- Barack Obama
- Joe Biden
- Elon Musk
- Benjamin Netanyahu
- Floyd Mayweather
- Kanye West
- Changpeng Zhao
- Charlie Lee
- Justin Sun
- Michael Bloomberg
- Jeff Bezos
- Warren Buffett
- Wiz Khalifa
- Bill Gates
- xxxtencion
- Kim Kardashian West
- Numerous other minor and unverified Twitter accounts
Exchanges and other crypto firms
- Binance
- Coinbase
- KuCoin
- Gemini
- Bitfinex
- Bitcoin
- Ripple
- CoinDesk
Corporates
- Cash App
- Apple
- Uber
This is a developing story.
