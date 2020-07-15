Obama, Biden, Netanyahu, Musk: Here’s a List of Every Hacked Twitter Account

Twitter melted down Wednesday as the accounts of former President Barack Obama, presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, Kanye West, Elon Musk, prominent crypto Twitter figures, exchanges and others with verified accounts were hacked. Hereâs a growing list of the victims:

People

Barack Obama

Joe Biden

Elon Musk

Benjamin Netanyahu

Floyd Mayweather

Kanye West

Changpeng Zhao

Charlie Lee

Justin Sun

Michael Bloomberg

Jeff Bezos

Warren Buffett

Wiz Khalifa

Bill Gates

xxxtencion

Kim Kardashian West

Numerous other minor and unverified Twitter accounts

Exchanges and other crypto firms

Binance

Coinbase

KuCoin

Gemini

Bitfinex

Bitcoin

Ripple

CoinDesk

Corporates

Cash App

Apple

Uber

This is a developing story.

