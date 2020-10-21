Obama appointee named as judge to hear U.S. case against Google -filing

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, who was named to the court by President Barack Obama, has been selected at random to hear the U.S. Justice Department's case against Alphabet's Google GOOGL.O, according to a court filing on Wednesday.

Mehta is a judge on the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

Mehta, who was appointed to the court in 2014, heard a Federal Trade Commission fight to block a merger of Sysco and U.S. Foods. In 2015, he ruled for the government and the deal was abandoned.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by Nick Zieminski)

