Obalon Therapeutics explores strategic alternatives as coronavirus hits

Trisha Roy Reuters
Obalon Therapeutics said on Wednesday it was exploring financial and strategic alternatives due to the uncertainty regarding COVID-19 and restriction on elective procedures, which have had a direct impact on its business.

The company has engaged Canaccord Genuity LLC as its financial advisor.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3635;))

