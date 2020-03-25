Obalon Therapeutics explores strategic alternatives as coronavirus hits

March 25 (Reuters) - Obalon Therapeutics OBLN.O said on Wednesday it was exploring financial and strategic alternatives due to the uncertainty regarding COVID-19 and restriction on elective procedures, which have had a direct impact on its business.

The company has engaged Canaccord Genuity LLC as its financial advisor.

