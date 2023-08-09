News & Insights

OBAG CEO: Borealis merger could lead to reduced OMV stake

August 09, 2023 — 06:40 am EDT

BERLIN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - OMV OMVV.VI may have to give up part of its stake in Borealis in the case of a merger with the chemicals division of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) ADNOC.UL, the chief executive of Austrian state holdings group OBAG said in comments carried by the APA news agency on Wednesday.

"ADNOC is considering with OMV how best to drive growth in the chemicals and materials division," Edith Hlawati said in an earlier interview with Trend magazine cited by APA.

"It could be that in the course of this, Borealis will become part of a larger construct and OMV will have to give up some of its 75% share in the process," she added.

