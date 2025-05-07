$OB Earnings Preview: Recent $OB Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$OB ($OB) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $288,140,028 and earnings of -$0.10 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $OB stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
$OB Insider Trading Activity
$OB insiders have traded $OB stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- YARON GALAI has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $672,119.
- DAVID KOSTMAN (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $79,600
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$OB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $OB stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 276,852 shares (+189.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,987,797
- S SQUARED TECHNOLOGY, LLC removed 255,076 shares (-38.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,831,445
- PARTNERS CAPITAL INVESTMENT GROUP, LLP removed 204,407 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,467,642
- EAM INVESTORS, LLC added 133,002 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $954,954
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 121,500 shares (+115.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $872,370
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 115,097 shares (+73.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $826,396
- EMPOWERED FUNDS, LLC added 97,792 shares (+93.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $702,146
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$OB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $OB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $OB forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.