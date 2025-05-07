$OB Earnings Preview: Recent $OB Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$OB ($OB) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $288,140,028 and earnings of -$0.10 per share.

$OB Insider Trading Activity

$OB insiders have traded $OB stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YARON GALAI has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $672,119 .

. DAVID KOSTMAN (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $79,600

$OB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $OB stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$OB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

