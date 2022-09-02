Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 10.0% this week, taking one-year losses to 82%

Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. It must have been painful to be a Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) shareholder over the last year, since the stock price plummeted 82% in that time. A loss like this is a stark reminder that portfolio diversification is important. Because Oatly Group hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 22% in the last 90 days. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Oatly Group isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

Oatly Group wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, Oatly Group increased its revenue by 33%. We think that is pretty nice growth. However, it seems like the market wanted more, since the share price is down 82%. One fear might be that the company might be losing too much money and will need to raise more. We'd posit that the future looks challenging, given the disconnect between revenue growth and the share price.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Oatly Group shareholders are happy with the loss of 82% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 18%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 22% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Oatly Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

