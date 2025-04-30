OATLY GROUP Earnings Results: $OTLY Reports Quarterly Earnings

OATLY GROUP ($OTLY) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of -$0.51 per share, beating estimates of -$0.91 by $0.40. The company also reported revenue of $197,530,000, missing estimates of $206,696,064 by $-9,166,064.

OATLY GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of OATLY GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OATLY GROUP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OTLY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $OTLY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $24.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $16.0 on 03/05/2025

