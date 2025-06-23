Oatly Group AB to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on July 23, 2025

Oatly will announce Q2 2025 financial results and host a conference call on July 23, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Oatly Group AB will release its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025, on July 23, 2025, before the U.S. market opens. Following the report, Oatly will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results, which can be accessed on their investor website and will be archived for 30 days. Oatly, the original and largest oat drink company, has been focusing on oat-based products for over 30 years, offering a wide range of dairy alternatives available in more than 50 countries.

Potential Positives

Oatly is preparing to report its financial results for Q2 2025, indicating ongoing communication with investors and transparency about its performance.

The planned conference call and webcast demonstrate Oatly's commitment to engaging with stakeholders and providing them with insights into the company's operations and growth.

As the world’s original and largest oat drink company, Oatly reinforces its market leadership and brand recognition within the plant-based beverage sector.

The company’s extensive global availability in over 50 countries highlights its strong international presence and potential for continued growth in the oat-based product market.

Potential Negatives

Oatly has not disclosed any expectations or guidance for the financial results, which may indicate uncertainty or lack of confidence in performance.



The timing of the financial results announcement and potential implications for stock performance could lead to negative market reactions if results are disappointing.



Oatly's ongoing focus on oat drink innovation may raise concerns about its ability to compete in a market that is seeing increased interest in a wider variety of plant-based alternatives.

FAQ

When will Oatly release its Q2 financial results?

Oatly will report its second quarter financial results on July 23, 2025, before the U.S. market opens.

How can I access Oatly's financial results webcast?

You can access the webcast on Oatly’s Investors website under “Events” on July 23, 2025.

What time is Oatly's Q2 conference call?

The conference call will take place at 8:00 a.m. ET on July 23, 2025.

Where is Oatly headquartered?

Oatly is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

In how many countries is Oatly's products available?

Oatly products are available in more than 50 countries worldwide.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

MALMÖ, Sweden, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY), the world's original and largest oat drink company, will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, on Wednesday July 23, 2025 before the U.S. market opens. Oatly will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results.





The conference call and simultaneous live webcast can be accessed on Oatly's Investors website at https://investors.oatly.com under "Events." The webcast will be archived for 30 days.







About Oatly







We are the world's original and largest oat drink company. For over 30 years, we have exclusively focused on developing expertise around oats: a global power crop with inherent properties. Our commitment to oats has resulted in core technical advancements that enabled us to unlock the breadth of the dairy portfolio, including alternatives to milks, ice cream, yogurt, cooking creams, spreads and on-the-go drinks. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, the Oatly brand is available in more than 50 countries globally.





For more information, please visit www.oatly.com.







Contacts







Oatly Group AB





+1 866-704-0391







investors@oatly.com









press.us@oatly.com





