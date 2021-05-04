Oat Milk Company Oatly to IPO -- Here's What Investors Need to Know

The market for plant-based milk substitutes is booming, and Oatly wants a piece of the action. The company is a pioneer and the largest seller of oat-based milk in the world, and has filed an F-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in advance of its initial public offering (IPO). Oatly is planning to list its American depository shares (ADS) on the Nasdaq stock exchange using the ticker OTLY.

Since this is an initial filing, Oatly hasn't yet divulged how much it hopes to raise, how many shares it will offer, or when shares will begin trading. The company is expected to debut in just weeks and could fetch a valuation in the neighborhood of $10 billion.

A barista using Oatly oat milk. Image source: Oatly.

Oatly has long been a fixture in its native Sweden and across Europe, but recently took the U.S. market by storm. The company announced a deal late last year that brought its vegan-friendly milk alternative to Dunkin Donut shops nationwide, and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) followed suit in early 2021.

To close out 2020, Oatly products were available across 60,000 retail locations and 32,200 coffee shops in more than 20 countries around the world. The company has deals with major retailers including Walmart (NYSE: WMT), Target (NYSE: TGT), Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Whole Foods, and Kroger (NYSE: KR), and Oatly continues to expand internationally. To meet the growing demand, the company is rapidly increasing its production capability.

It offers a wide variety of products for those looking to avoid dairy, including milk, ice cream, yogurt, spreads, and on-the-go drinks. Oatly has ridden the wave of growing consumer health consciousness and diet awareness, as well as the generational shift toward sustainability and environmentally friendly alternatives.

For the year ended Dec. 30, 2020, the company generated revenue of $421.4 million, which surged 106% from $204 million in 2019. Losses also climbed, to $60.4 million, worsening from a loss of roughly $35.6 million the year before.

10 stocks we like better than Starbucks

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Starbucks wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Danny Vena owns shares of Amazon and Starbucks. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon and Starbucks. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1920.0 calls on Amazon, short April 2021 $110.0 calls on Starbucks, and short January 2022 $1940.0 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.