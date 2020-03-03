Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Reports Narrower-Than-Expected Q4 Loss

Oasis Petroleum Inc. OAS incurred fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted loss per share of 2 cents, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 6 cents. This outperformance can be attributed to higher realized oil prices and reduced year-over-year operating expenses. Meanwhile, the bottom line was essentially flat year over year.

The company’s total operating revenues of $483.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $421 million. However, the top line fell from the year-ago figure of $599.7 million owing to lower production.

Production & Price Realizations

Total production (comprising 69% oil) was marginally down from the year-ago level to 87.4 thousand oil-equivalent barrels per day (MBOE/d). While oil volume came in at 60.1 thousand barrels per day (down 10.6% year over year), natural gas totaled 163,762 thousand cubic feet per day (up 30%).

The average realized crude oil price during the fourth quarter was $53.66 per barrel, reflecting a 3.17% increase from the prior-year realization of $52.01. However, the average realized natural gas price was $2.77 per thousand cubic feet, down 35.1% from the year-earlier period.

Total Expenses

Total operating expenses in the quarter declined 11.6% year over year to $459.4 million, primarily owing to lower commodity purchase costs. Notably, purchased oil and gas expenses were $70.9 million compared with $179 million in the corresponding quarter of last year.

The company’s lease operating expenses increased to $7.26 per barrel of oil equivalent (Boe) from the year-ago figure of $6.95 per Boe.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Oasis Petroleum Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Oasis Petroleum Inc. Quote

Financial Position

Capital spending (before acquisitions) totaled $134.5 million in the quarter. Oasis Petroleum recorded $252.9 million in net cash flow from operations, higher than the year-ago period’s $234.4 million.

The company posted a positive free cash flow of $75.3 million in the quarter under review.

As of Dec 31, this Bakken-focused operator with a market capitalization of almost $1 billion had $20 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company had long-term debt worth $2.7 billion, representing a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 41.4%.

Guidance

Oasis Petroleum expects 2020 total capital spending within $685-$715 million, indicating a fall from the previous year’s reported figure of $843.4 million. The company’s E&P and other capex view for the full year is expected within $575-$595 million. It further projects its midstream segment’s capex outlook in the band of $110-$120 million.

Full-year output is anticipated within 82.5-86.5 MBOE/d.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Oasis Petroleum has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked players in the energy space are Contango Oil & Gas Company MCF, Apache Corporation APA and Earthstone Energy, Inc. ESTE, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential



The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.