Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Incurs Wider-Than-Expected Q1 Loss
Oasis Petroleum Inc. OAS incurred first-quarter 2020 adjusted loss per share of 20 cents, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 17 cents. However, in the year-ago period, the company earned a profit of 6 cents per share. These underperformances can be attributed to lower realized oil and gas prices.
The company’s total operating revenues of $387.8 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $324 million on higher-than-expected production. Precisely, this upstream player’s output of 80.06 thousand oil-equivalent barrels per day (MBOE/d) beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78.7 MBOE/d. However, the top line fell from the year-ago figure of $575.7 million due to weak production.
Production & Price Realizations
Total production (comprising 67.6% oil) declined 12.7% from the year-ago level to 80.06 MBOE/d. While oil volume came in at 54.1 thousand barrels per day (down 18.08% year over year), natural gas totaled 155,776 thousand cubic feet per day (up 1.15%).
The average realized crude oil price during the first quarter was $43.22 per barrel, reflecting a 19.2% decrease from the prior-year realization of $53.52. Moreover, the average realized natural gas price was $1.86 per thousand cubic feet, down 49.1% from the year-earlier period.
Total Expenses
Total operating expenses in the quarter soared to $5.3 billion from the year-ago quarter’s $522.4 million. This was mainly on account of non-cash impairment losses of $4.8 billion associated with the plunge in commodity prices. Meanwhile, purchased oil and gas expenses were $85.2 million compared with $149.9 million in the corresponding quarter of last year.
The company’s lease operating expenses declined to $6.83 per barrel of oil equivalent (Boe) from the year-ago figure of $7.08 per Boe.
Financial Position
Capital spending (before acquisitions) totaled $178.8 million in the quarter. Oasis Petroleum recorded $107.8 million in net cash flow from operations, lower than the year-ago period’s $174.9 million.
As of Mar 31, this Bakken-focused operator had $134 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company had long-term debt of $2.77 billion.
Guidance
Oasis Petroleum trimmed its current-year E&P capex outlook by 50-60%, indicating a decline from the previously-issued guided range of $575-$595 million with the capex for the second to fourth-quarter period projected in the $80-$140 million band.
The company further slashed its 2020 Midstream capex guidance by 65-70% to the range of $35-$40 million with roughly 35% attributable to Oasis.
Oasis Petroleum suspended its 2020 output and operating expenses outlook due to the coronavirus-induced market disruptions and the uncertainty remaining around persistent production constraints over the near future.
Zacks Rank & Snapshots of Other Energy Players’ Earnings Report
Oasis Petroleum has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Among other players in the energy sector that reported first-quarter earnings so far, the bottom-line results of Cheniere Energy Inc. LNG, Murphy USA Inc. MUSA and Williams Companies Inc. WMB beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate by 204.3%, 4.3% and 4%. While Cheniere Energy and Williams Companies carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Murphy sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.
Click here for the 6 trades >>
Click to get this free report
Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB): Free Stock Analysis Report
Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG): Free Stock Analysis Report
Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.