Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) closed the most recent trading day at $128.04, moving -0.61% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 15.54% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 12.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.31% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Oasis Petroleum Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.72, up 107.25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $265.5 million, down 32.45% from the prior-year quarter.

OAS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $36.11 per share and revenue of $2.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +279.31% and +60.01%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.62% lower. Oasis Petroleum Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.57 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.23.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.