Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Stock Moves -1.18%: What You Should Know

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) closed the most recent trading day at $176.05, moving -1.18% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.38% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.94%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.6%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 32.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 10.37%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.07%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Oasis Petroleum Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Oasis Petroleum Inc. is projected to report earnings of $5.72 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 107.25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $265.5 million, down 32.45% from the year-ago period.

OAS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $36.11 per share and revenue of $2.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +279.31% and +60.01%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.45% higher. Oasis Petroleum Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Oasis Petroleum Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.93. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.07, so we one might conclude that Oasis Petroleum Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

