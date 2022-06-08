Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Stock Moves -0.02%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) closed at $178.16, marking a -0.02% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 34.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 10.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.03%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Oasis Petroleum Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.72, up 107.25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $265.5 million, down 32.45% from the year-ago period.

OAS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $36.11 per share and revenue of $2.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +279.31% and +60.01%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.08% higher. Oasis Petroleum Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Oasis Petroleum Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.93. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.15.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

