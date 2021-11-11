Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OAS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 33.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $124.13, the dividend yield is 1.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OAS was $124.13, representing a -2.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $127.53 and a 520.65% increase over the 52 week low of $20.

OAS is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A).

Interested in gaining exposure to OAS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OAS as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FYT with an increase of 4.99% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of OAS at 0.75%.

