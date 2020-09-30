Oasis Petroleum files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Oasis Petroleum Inc OAS.O said on Wednesday it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, as the industry grapples with a slump in oil prices and a crash in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it secured $450 million in debtor-in-possession financing.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru)

