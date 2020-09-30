US Markets
OAS

Oasis Petroleum files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Contributor
Rama Venkat Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

U.S. shale producer Oasis Petroleum Inc said on Wednesday it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, as the industry grapples with a slump in oil prices and a crash in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Oasis Petroleum Inc OAS.O said on Wednesday it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, as the industry grapples with a slump in oil prices and a crash in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it secured $450 million in debtor-in-possession financing.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OAS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular