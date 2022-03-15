Oasis Petroleum and Vista Oil and Gas are Aggressive Growth Stocks

Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment research and he is back with two stocks for your aggressive growth radar screen. These are oil names and Brian gives us a little strategy talk at the end of the video regarding how to think about oil and what it means for the broader market.

The two names he has for us are interesting in terms of their size differences. Oasis Petroleum OAS is more than $2B in market capitalization while Vista Oil and Gas VIST is on the smaller side with around $650 million in market capitalization.

Brian reviews how Vista Oil and Gas VIST has seen some tough quarterly earnings reports over the last year. The opposite is true for Oasis Petroleum OAS which has been beating the number rather consistently.

As the video wraps up, Brian talks about how the oil market is simply supply and demand. He talks about how price declines and price spikes play into how we think about the broader market.

