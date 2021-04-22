Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) closed at $21.38 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.51% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.92% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 3.43%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.83%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from OMP as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect OMP to post earnings of $0.85 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 54.55%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $77.6 million, down 27.22% from the year-ago period.

OMP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.03 per share and revenue of $319.4 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +441.07% and -8.18%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for OMP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.18% higher within the past month. OMP is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, OMP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.87. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.83.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

