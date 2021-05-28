Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) Stock Jumps 10.4%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) shares soared 10.4% in the last trading session to close at $27.61. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 18.3% gain over the past four weeks.

Oasis Midstream Partners extended its rally for the second straight day, driven by optimism over rising commodity prices spurred by vaccine-related developments, accelerating economic growth and an improving demand picture. The recovery in crude prices to a more than a two-year high of around $67 a barrel has lifted the midstream space and contributed to the strength in the partnership. Oasis Midstream units have also been buoyed by the recent transaction by parent company Oasis Petroleum OAS to exit the Permian Basin. In particular, Oasis Midstream is likely to gain from higher activity levels through its infrastructure in the shale play based on the new operator’s plans.

Price and Consensus

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +140.6%. Revenues are expected to be $126 million, up 90.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Oasis Midstream Partners LP, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on OMP going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

