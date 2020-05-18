Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: OMP)

Q1 2020 Earnings Call

, 12:00 p.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Good morning. My name is Kate, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Operations Update for Oasis Midstream Partners.

Today, Oasis management will discuss first quarter 2020 results and the current environment. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Richard Robuck, Oasis Midstream's CFO to begin the conference. Thank you. You may begin the conference.

Richard N. Robuck -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Kate. Good morning, everyone. This is Richard Robuck, today we are reporting our first quarter 2020 financial and operational results. We're delighted to have you on our call today. I'm joined by Taylor Reid and Michael Lou. Please be advised that our remarks on both Oasis Petroleum and Oasis Midstream Partners includes statements that we believe to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from those currently disclosed in our earnings release and conference call.

Those risks include, among others, matters that we have described in our earnings release, as well as our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. During this conference call, we will also make references to certain non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to the applicable GAAP measures can be found on our earnings release and on our website.

We will not be hosting a Q&A session on our call today. But the team will be available after the end of the call as needed.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Taylor.

Taylor L. Reid -- Chief Executive Officer and Director

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining our call. We are experiencing an environment that is causing massive disruption and dislocation to the energy sector in the US. We are doing everything in our power to adjust to the challenges that are coming our way. And I feel strongly that we have the right team and a solid balance sheet to manage through this tumultuous time.

We entered this environment with two of the best quarters in our history. Built-on assets positioned two of the best oil basins of the US. In the first quarter, throughput was above the high end of guidance across most commodity streams. EBITDA exceeded our guidance once again, as both volumes and costs were better than expected. We continue to do an excellent job on third-party opportunity.

During the first quarter, we commenced another third-party produced water gathering and disposal agreement in the Williston. We have a high quality diversified customer base that contributed approximately 19% to our first quarter EBITDA. While the macro environment is uncertain, we continue to have numerous discussions with various third parties, so we are in a good position to win additional business when conditions improve.

In light of this macroeconomic uncertainty, OMP is reducing its 2020 capital spending levels approximately 65% to 70%. Taking a prudent approach to the current environment and these actions reflect expected activity reductions by both our sponsor and third parties. Additionally, the significant spending reductions help preserve the balance sheet and maintain OMP's flexibility.

Our gas complex in North Dakota had another excellent quarter operating at high capacity. This strong performance allowed our sponsor to capture approximately 98% of its Wild Basin gas. This compares to only 83% from North Dakota. North Dakota mandates 88% capture, which is scheduled to increase to 91% in November of this year. In the first quarter, third-party volumes approximated 30% of Bighorn's total volume.

In addition to natural gas, OMP executed well across both oil and water in the first quarter. Beartooth water volumes increased approximately 6% from the fourth quarter average driven by new third-party volume agreement. OMP's extensive water infrastructure puts us in a strong position to capitalize on additional opportunities in a more normalized environment. I just want to say, great job to the team for executing exceptionally well this quarter. Keep up the good work.

I'll now turn the call over to Michael to get into a little more operational detail.

Michael H. Lou -- President and Director

Thanks, Taylor. In these uncertain times, OMP remains focused on what it can control, executing our plan, minimizing costs, and protecting value for its partners. At Bighorn, during the quarter, gas volumes exceeded the top end of guidance while oil volumes matched the high end. This strong performance reflects a combination of solid volumes from our sponsor and third parties along with high utilization at our gas complex.

At the Bobcat DevCo, volumes exceeded guidance across oil, gas, and water; and at Beartooth, water volumes exceeded the high end of guidance in part aided by a new third-party contract. Looking to the remainder of 2020, while our sponsor originally planned a two-rig programs in both the Williston and the Delaware, at this juncture drilling and completion activity has been deferred. Additionally, our sponsor shut-in approximately 25% of April volumes with May expected to result in additional curtailment.

However, our sponsor had indicated significant flexibility to bring volumes back online quickly by bringing back shut-in volume. Additionally, our sponsor has a combination of docks and completed wells, which have not yet flowed, which together approximate 36 wells that can be brought online rapidly to boost volumes. It's important to note that both Williston and Delaware pricing has materially improved from early April levels.

Separately, we continue to engage with third parties to get a sense of their programs. Given the dynamic environment, resulting in a high level of uncertainty, OMP is suspending volume and EBITDA guidance for the time being. While we believe this environment is transitory and ultimately, prices and industry activity will improve, the timing of such a recovery is uncertain and we will continue to manage the business prudently to conserve capital and preserve the balance sheet.

With that, I'll hand the call over to Richard.

Richard N. Robuck -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Michael. We declared a distribution of $0.54 per unit for the first quarter of 2020, reflecting the strong cash generated over the first quarter as well, a solid coverage of 2.1 times adjusted for the additional interest related to the waiver as described in our press release. This exceeded guidance of 1.6 times to 1.7 times, had we grown our distribution in the first quarter at historical growth rate as originally included in our guidance, we still would have delivered adjusted coverage of 2 times.

As we look forward, financial performance is more uncertain given the macro volatility and the lack of visibility into the exact production curtailment across our asset base as well as the US. We will continue to evaluate the distribution on an ongoing basis to make an appropriate decision based on each quarter's financial performance and our assessment of the future outlook.

OMP's financial position remains strong. Net debt to first quarter annualized EBITDA was 2.5 times, with $488 million drawn on our revolver, and $24 million of cash at March 31st. At this juncture, given OMP's reduced capital budget, we would expect to generate free cash flow during the back half of 2020.

In closing, it was a strong quarter for OMP as the team once again exceeded expectations across the board. The world has changed pretty dramatically over the past few months, but we are adapting and taking steps to reduce spending and preserve our financial health.

I'll now hand the call back over to Taylor for closing remarks.

Taylor L. Reid -- Chief Executive Officer and Director

Thanks, Richard. In closing, first quarter results marked another strong quarter for Oasis Midstream Partners. We continue to deliver on our promises and exceed expectation. Thanks again for joining the call today.

Operator

[Operator Closing Remarks]

Questions and Answers:

Duration: 9 minutes

Call participants:

Richard N. Robuck -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Taylor L. Reid -- Chief Executive Officer and Director

Michael H. Lou -- President and Director

More OMP analysis

All earnings call transcripts

10 stocks we like better than OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

Motley Fool Transcribers has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.