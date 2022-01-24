Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) closed at $24.41 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.37% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 11.46% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 9% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.39% in that time.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.66, down 59.01% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Oasis Midstream Partners LP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.9. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.61.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

