Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) closed at $25.43 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.48% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.81%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 19.05% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 13.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Oasis Midstream Partners LP is projected to report earnings of $0.66 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 59.01%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.26 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.49, which means Oasis Midstream Partners LP is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow OMP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.