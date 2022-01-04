Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) closed the most recent trading day at $24.51, moving +0.41% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 10.01% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.76% in that time.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Oasis Midstream Partners LP is projected to report earnings of $0.66 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 59.01%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners LP should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Oasis Midstream Partners LP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.93. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.81, so we one might conclude that Oasis Midstream Partners LP is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, which puts it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.