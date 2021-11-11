Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.56 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OMP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.7% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $25.41, the dividend yield is 8.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OMP was $25.41, representing a -28.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.70 and a 180.46% increase over the 52 week low of $9.06.

OMP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). OMP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.82. Zacks Investment Research reports OMP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -43.87%, compared to an industry average of -10.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the omp Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to OMP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OMP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (CVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CVY with an increase of 1.89% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of OMP at 1.33%.

