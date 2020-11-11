Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.54 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OMP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that OMP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.22, the dividend yield is 21.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OMP was $10.22, representing a -45.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.89 and a 265% increase over the 52 week low of $2.80.

OMP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). OMP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.07. Zacks Investment Research reports OMP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -2.79%, compared to an industry average of -9.3%.

This marks the 4th quarter that OMP has paid the same dividend.

Interested in gaining exposure to OMP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OMP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (CVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CVY with an increase of 9.12% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of OMP at 1.6%.

