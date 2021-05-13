Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OMP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.85% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.77, the dividend yield is 9.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OMP was $22.77, representing a -5.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.20 and a 491.43% increase over the 52 week low of $3.85.

OMP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Total SE (TOT). OMP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.43. Zacks Investment Research reports OMP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -29.76%, compared to an industry average of -2.6%.

