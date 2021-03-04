Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 05, 2021

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.54 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OMP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that OMP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of OMP was $21.13, representing a -0.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.21 and a 654.64% increase over the 52 week low of $2.80.

OMP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). OMP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.57. Zacks Investment Research reports OMP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -41.36%, compared to an industry average of -7.6%.

