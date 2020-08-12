Dividends
Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.54 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OMP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that OMP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.41, the dividend yield is 18.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OMP was $11.41, representing a -39.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.89 and a 307.5% increase over the 52 week low of $2.80.

OMP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). OMP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.2. Zacks Investment Research reports OMP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 12.02%, compared to an industry average of -11.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OMP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

