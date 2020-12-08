Oasis Management to tender shares in Tokyo Dome - Mitsui Fudosan

TOKYO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Japan's property developer Mitsui Fudodan Co 8801.T said on Tuesday that Oasis Management is willing to tender shares in Tokyo Dome Corp 9681.T to the company at 1,300 yen ($12.49) per share.

Mitsui Fudosan last month made a white-knight offer of worth $1.2 billion to buy ballpark operator Tokyo Dome Corp to fend off Oasis, which has called for the removal of board members, including Tokyo Dome's president, and a change in operations.

Oasis Management said it was planning to tender all of its shares to Mitsui Fudosan and the two parties will start talks on details, Mitsui Fudosan said in a statement.

Mitsui Fudosan has offered to pay 120.5 billion yen ($1.16 billion), or 1,300 yen per share, to buy Tokyo Dome.

($1 = 104.0800 yen)

(Reporting by Junko Fujita and Daniel Leussink, editing by Louise Heavens)

