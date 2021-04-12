US Markets

Oasis Management says CVC's offer for Toshiba is too low

Junko Fujita Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

Hong Kong-based Oasis Management said on Tuesday CVC Capital's reported offer of 5,000 yen a share for Toshiba Corp was "far below fair value".

The fund, an investor in Toshiba since 2016, said a price of more than 6,200 yen ($56.54) per share for Toshiba would be appropriate.

Oasis also said Toshiba should set up a special committee to discuss the proposal as soon as possible.

($1 = 109.6600 yen)

