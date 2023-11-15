Oasis could seek appraisal rights in Itochu CTC buyout -Oasis founder

TOKYO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based Oasis Management could go to court to seek a higher price for trading house Itochu's 8001.T acquisition of a subsidiary through a so-called appraisal process, the founder of the activist fund said Thursday.

Oasis emerged as a major shareholder with a 6.42% stake in Itochu Techno-Solutions (CTC) 4739.T after Itochu completed a tender offer that raised the parent's stake from 61.24% to about 86%. Itochu plans to take CTC private in December.

The appraisal process is designed to protect investors who oppose a buyout by allowing them to ask a judge to determine fair value of a stock.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by David Dolan)

