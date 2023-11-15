News & Insights

Oasis could seek appraisal rights in Itochu CTC buyout -Oasis founder

November 15, 2023 — 07:30 pm EST

Written by Makiko Yamazaki for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based Oasis Management could go to court to seek a higher price for trading house Itochu's 8001.T acquisition of a subsidiary through a so-called appraisal process, the founder of the activist fund said Thursday.

Oasis emerged as a major shareholder with a 6.42% stake in Itochu Techno-Solutions (CTC) 4739.T after Itochu completed a tender offer that raised the parent's stake from 61.24% to about 86%. Itochu plans to take CTC private in December.

The appraisal process is designed to protect investors who oppose a buyout by allowing them to ask a judge to determine fair value of a stock.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by David Dolan)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.