OAS to resend observer mission to Guatemala after court orders election review

July 03, 2023 — 06:25 pm EDT

Written by Carolina Pulice and Sofia Menchu for Reuters ->

GUATEMALA CITY, July 3 (Reuters) - The Organization of American States (OAS) said on Monday it will send its election observer mission back to Guatemala after the country's constitutional court called for a review of the election's first round.

The decision follows an announcement from Guatemala's top court which ordered ballots from the first-round presidential election to be reviewed after the front-runner's party and allies challenged the results.

Former first lady Sandra Torres is set to face off in the decisive second round on Aug. 20 with anti-graft candidate Bernardo Arevalo, who bucked forecasts to become the runner-up as anger over years of corruption scandals dominated voter sentiment.

"Given the recent resolution of the Constitutional Court... the mission has decided to deploy again in Guatemala," OAS said in a statement.

It added the observer mission will be present during the review process and "will continue to gather relevant information" ahead of the run-off.

