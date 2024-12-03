OAR Resources to Rebrand as Core Energy Minerals

OAR Resources Ltd (AU:OAR) has released an update.

OAR Resources Limited is set to rebrand as Core Energy Minerals Ltd effective November 29, 2024. This transition may signal a strategic pivot in the company’s focus, potentially impacting its stock performance and market perception. Investors and market enthusiasts should monitor this development closely for potential opportunities.

